Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Public Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Public Storage by 3.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Public Storage by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 52.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.55.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $301.97. 241,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,255. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $314.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.65 and a 200-day moving average of $282.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

