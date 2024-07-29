Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after buying an additional 3,310,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $31.01. 17,271,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,754,801. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

