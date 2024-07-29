Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of PB stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

