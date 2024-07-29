Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR) Short Interest Up 60.6% in July

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,869,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 850,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 651,344 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,348,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition alerts:

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ PEGR opened at $10.81 on Monday. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

About Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on the Electric Grid 2.0 sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.