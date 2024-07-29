Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 36,998 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sempra were worth $462,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SRE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.70. 259,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,330. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

