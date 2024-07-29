Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,220 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.28% of Reliance worth $436,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Reliance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.38. 51,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,274. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

