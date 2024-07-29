Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $541.65 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Rayonier worth $541,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Rayonier by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 525.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 86,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

