Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $526.73 Million Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736,152 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.11% of KE worth $526,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in KE by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,373,000 after purchasing an additional 804,773 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in KE by 29.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KE by 25.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at $135,880,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BEKE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.94. 934,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321,347. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEKE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.