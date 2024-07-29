Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,065,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,502 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.36% of PG&E worth $654,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

PG&E Trading Up 1.1 %

PCG traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,328,092. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

