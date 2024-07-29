PLANET (PLANET) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PLANET (PLANET) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One PLANET token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PLANET has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. PLANET has a market cap of $6.43 million and $1.77 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PLANET Profile

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000661 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $741,733.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

