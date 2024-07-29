Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.30

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 136422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

