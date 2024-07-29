Piper Sandler Raises ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target to $25.00

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNOB opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 698.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 676,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 591,995 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

