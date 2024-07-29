Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,023,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,970,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIPR stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.65. The company had a trading volume of 109,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,780. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $278.41.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

