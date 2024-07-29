Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,086. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 181.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,110,000 after acquiring an additional 994,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,592,000 after buying an additional 176,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

