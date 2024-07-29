Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
PEYUF stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
