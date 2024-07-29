Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

PEYUF stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

