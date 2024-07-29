Peter W. Getsinger Sells 1,405 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $110,095.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Argan Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $77.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.48. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.20.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Argan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Stories

