PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 14th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 84.70%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

