Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PVL opened at $1.51 on Monday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.82.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

