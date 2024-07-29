Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE PVL opened at $1.51 on Monday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.82.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
