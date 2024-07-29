Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH stock opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $69.63.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

