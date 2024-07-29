Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Panasonic Trading Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. Panasonic has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $12.75.
About Panasonic
