Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Panasonic Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. Panasonic has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $12.75.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

