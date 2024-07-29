Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.82 per share for the quarter.

Ovintiv last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.53 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 18.52%.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$63.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$53.61 and a 52-week high of C$76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

