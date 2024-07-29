Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $214.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $206.00 to $214.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $202.93 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

