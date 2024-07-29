Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.0 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,189,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

