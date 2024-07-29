Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 5.2%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 1,057,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,835,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.05 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $586.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

