Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.71

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.71 and last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 132570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

