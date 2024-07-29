Nomura (NMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Stock Up 0.5 %

Nomura stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.