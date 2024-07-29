Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB) Director Buys C$15,000.00 in Stock

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) Director Vance White purchased 500,000 shares of Noble Mineral Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.
Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance
NOB stock remained flat at C$0.05 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 104,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,290. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$6.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 5.70.
Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile
