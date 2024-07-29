NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXRT opened at $43.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

