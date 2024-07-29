Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.87

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 12852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Newmark Group from $11.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Newmark Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,474,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,067,000 after purchasing an additional 702,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after buying an additional 570,935 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 1,715,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 81,209 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Newmark Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,907,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 101,426 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

See Also

