NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Down to $18.86

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.86, but opened at $18.11. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 1,396,468 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 315,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 51,726 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

