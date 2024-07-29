New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 31st

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NYCB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,654,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 844,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $77,628,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 6,213,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.