Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.