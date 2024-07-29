NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in NetEase by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.18. 1,905,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,724. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

