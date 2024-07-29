NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.
NTES traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,418. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.15.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
