Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0119 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $531.80 million and $19.02 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,381.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.30 or 0.00659372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00109568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00034048 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00241812 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00046393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00077223 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,343,831,919 coins and its circulating supply is 44,646,124,920 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.