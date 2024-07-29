Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $146.80 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $99.36 and a one year high of $150.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

