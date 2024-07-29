Needham & Company LLC Boosts Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target to $482.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $455.00 to $482.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $474.57.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $421.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.73. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

