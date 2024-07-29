NEAR Protocol Price Hits $5.32 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.89 billion and $242.21 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.32 or 0.00007926 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,202,769,936 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,599,420 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

