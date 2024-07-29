Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 690 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 690 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $72,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $53,592.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $540,007.71.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $175,348.02.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $115,307.32.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $102.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $117.23. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Natera by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,714,000 after buying an additional 112,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $83,970,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Natera by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,530,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

