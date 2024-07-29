Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $352,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 32.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 312,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 76,368 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Argus raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.96. 3,629,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

