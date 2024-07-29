Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $128.72 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,809.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.69 or 0.00611274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00104219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00033213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00239095 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00067846 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

