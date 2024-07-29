Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cormark raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.33.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

TSE MTL opened at C$14.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

