Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.88.

COOP stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $95.74. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $6,277,610. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

