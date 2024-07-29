Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $5.48 on Monday, reaching $827.26. The company had a trading volume of 427,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,211. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 100.41, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $804.78 and a 200-day moving average of $721.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,709 shares of company stock valued at $75,968,818. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

