Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 762 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.36. 648,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,337. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.97 and its 200-day moving average is $179.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

