Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after buying an additional 149,133 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after buying an additional 3,640,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,307,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.61. 592,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $88.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

