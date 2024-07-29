Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of QTWO traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.85. 456,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,325. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

