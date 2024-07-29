Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,351. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.44. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $319.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.91.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

