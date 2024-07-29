Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,703. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.96 and a 200-day moving average of $230.70.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.78.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

