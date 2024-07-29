Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.